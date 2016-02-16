Issey Miyake x Iittala ⎮ Bringing Harmony to the Home

buy soma
With their freshly launched homeware collection, Japanese fashion house Issey Miyake and 80-year-old Finnish design company Iittala represent collaboration at its finest. Iittala is known for iconic tableware and Issey Miyake for an innovative approach towards textiles, which both shine equally through the 30 pieces they created together.
The collaboration is a combination of two industries, fashion and interiors, as well as two different cultures, displaying the similarities between Scandinavian and Asian design.
“The two brands have always been true to their philosophy of timeless design and creative thinking. They also value tradition, functionality, craftsmanship and the use of innovative materials and methodologies in their design work”
– Harri Koskinen, Design Director of Iittala.
Pause for Harmony is the title of their partnership, which aims to bring serenity into the home. There’s ceramic dishes, glass vases, tote bags, and home textiles, and the collection took four years to develop.
Harmony and joy come together in the collection’s biggest inspiration: nature, or in particular the awakening of spring. The colour palette reflects the surroundings in both Finland and Japan, with pale pink referencing Japanese cherry trees and deep greens taken from the Finnish forests.
Nature is also seen in the shapes. The textile products lay flat when folded closed, but transform in to 3D shapes when opened. “It’s about the idea of closed shapes versus open shapes, as if live blossoms were flowering each time you open your napkins,” explains president of the Miyake design team, Midori Kitamura.
Iittala is a Finnish master of high quality ceramics and glass decor items, but this is a first time for Issey Miyake when it comes to tabletop collections. Despite that, the house’s signature is clearly seen especially in the textile products. The pleated placemats and origami napkins resemble the original folding and pleating techniques that have been used in the brand’s fashion collections since the 1980s.
“The continuous research and development for clothes making of Issey Miyake is now crystalized in the collaboration project with Iittala. The textile items are created using not only the latest technology to fold and pleat the material but also the delicate handwork,” Kitamura sums it up.
www.pauseforharmony.com | www.iittala.com | www.isseymiyake.com
