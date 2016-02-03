“FW Sthlm – Swedish Fashion Talents 2016”

buy soma
Swedish Fashion Talents is an exiting competition for new and upcoming designers. They all present their collections during both AW and SS Fashion Weeks and during the latter a winner is announced.
Below you have some of our favorite designers and those we believe are likely to become the Swedish Fashion Talent of 2016.
EA4th
I may be biased (click this link and you’ll understand) but Acky is so incredibly talented. His style is coherent and each garment has that extra detail that makes it stand out. Colors are monochrome and leave a trendy mysteriousness and dark impression. I love that it’s unisex and sort of breaks down that barrier between what’s male and female. EA4th would give a slight edge to the modern wo/man’s outfits.
Nebel
This is just my cup of tea. I just wish that this was my wardrobe walking down the runway but I suppose I have to wait like everyone else until it’s for sale. The style is wearable and contemporary. This one too, like EA4th, is unisex and with a graphical focus this collection is really cool.
LAZOSCHMIDL
A collection made for men and no gender. I applaud the designers for their vision, however I would only wear some of the garments, not because I don’t dare to stand out (does anyone remember my first outfit at my first fashion week back in 2013? Hint: I wore a fishnet) but rather that it’s not appealing pieces. Don’t get me wrong though, even if I wasn’t completely convinced Andreas Schmidl and Josef Lazo have time to turn me over, which definitely is possible and rather likely. I mean look at that jacket below. Gimme gimme!
Photos: Fashionweek.se
Tags: swedish fashion talents
