The Barbara I Gongini is always a highlight of Copenhagen Fashion Week and her ability to use a heavy amount of black, grey and touches of white to allow focus on the details is something that has strengthened with the designer’s tenure in the business. For A/W16 Barbara I Gongini also showed bold text printed garments, a trend we experienced throughout Day One, as she eased the crowd into her collection with her take on printed casual wear.

The theme then shifted to some more gothic elegance as the female models sported pointed shoes, big hats and draped overcoats that accentuated her ability within the realm of black. The women’s collection was sleek and sexy as draped dresses with asymmetric cuts donned models with similar uneven hair cuts in striking blonde contrasting beautifully with the clothing.

The mens collection while also adding in the eye for detail on lengths, oversized jackets and stiff hats, produced some excellent leather pieces including racer jackets, biker jackets and leather pants with knee zipper detailing. One of the cleanest looks of the night was the simple thigh length coat in a light puffer style that exemplified the Barbara man with tights under leather shorts. The heavy waxed jacket was artful in its construction and added a high end street touch to fabric more associated with function over fashion.

As the show drew to an end a trio of white ensembles were sent down with the first being a dystopian bridal dress followed by a highlight of the evening in an interpretive ballet performance that captured the audience and provided an excellent end to another successful showing.

Photos via CPHFW