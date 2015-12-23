buy soma
First of all we want to wish you Happy Holidays! Now that winter is in full swing and Christmas is around the corner some words come to our mind Glögg, hangikjöt, pepparkakor, joulupukki, julefryd.
If you understood at least one of these words you are definitively familiar with Nordic Holiday Traditions.
If you are not familiar all you need to know is that we will probably be by the fire enjoying a delicious mulled wine while the little ones wait for Santa Claus to visit on Christmas Eve.
The most stylish of holidays!
Since you are reading this you probably have impeccable style and have all kinds of amazing Nordic Designer pieces in your closet already.
If you still haven’t decided what to wear this Christmas Eve we have you covered, go check out our Winter Staples article or our article on Knits.
No matter what you do this Christmas we know you’ll do it in style and everyone here at Nordic Style Magazine wishes the best.
Merry Christmas – Glædelig jul – Hyvää Joulua – God Jul – Gleðileg jól !
Tags: christmas
Beto is a Freelance Fashion Photographer, Writer and Designer who works in Marketing for a Finnish Tech Startup. He was raised in Baja California, Mexico and lived all over North America before finally moving to Finland in 2009. He was held captive by Sauna, Nordic design and the Nordic lifestyle.
Where can you find a pair of silver sequined pants…
In our post “Everyday Sustainability“, you got to know many of…
We need to act sustainably, now more than ever. So many…
Your email address will not be published.