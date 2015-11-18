“Vintage editorial|Nýtt Líf”

Hey everybody. It has been a while since my last blog, but it feels good to be back because I know you guys have missed me, right? 😉

In Nýtt líf’s November issue there is a vintage editorial in which I was an stylist and a creative director along with Rut Sigurðardóttir. This was my first Vintage editorial that I have done, and I have to say that I am very happy with the final result. As always, working with Nýtt Líf is just so lovely, everybody always work together as a team and that’s really the most important thing when you are working on set and with a new crew. I have to give a very big shout out to Blómaval for giving me all the lovely flowers for the shoot, they were exactly what I was looking for and Hannesarholt restaurant for being just great! One of the most beautiful locations that I have been at.

Crew members

Photographer | Rut Sigurðardóttir

Stylist | Sigrún Ásta Jörgensen

MUA |Sara Dögg Johansen

Hair stylist |Thelma from Moroccanoil

Model | Kristín Eva Gunnarsdóttir

Assistant photographer | Hallur Karlsson

Creative directors | Sigrún Ásta Jörgensen & Rut Sigurðardóttir

