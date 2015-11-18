“Vintage editorial|Nýtt Líf”

buy soma
Hey everybody. It has been a while since my last blog, but it feels good to be back because I know you guys have missed me, right? 😉
In Nýtt líf’s November issue there is a vintage editorial in which I was an stylist and a creative director along with Rut Sigurðardóttir. This was my first Vintage editorial that I have done, and I have to say that I am very happy with the final result. As always, working with Nýtt Líf is just so lovely, everybody always work together as a team and that’s really the most important thing when you are working on set and with a new crew. I have to give a very big shout out to Blómaval for giving me all the lovely flowers for the shoot, they were exactly what I was looking for and Hannesarholt restaurant for being just great! One of the most beautiful locations that I have been at.
Crew members
Photographer | Rut Sigurðardóttir
Stylist | Sigrún Ásta Jörgensen
MUA |Sara Dögg Johansen
Hair stylist |Thelma from Moroccanoil
Model | Kristín Eva Gunnarsdóttir
Assistant photographer | Hallur Karlsson
Creative directors | Sigrún Ásta Jörgensen & Rut Sigurðardóttir
Love
SJ
Would be lovely if you could tell me what you think about the editorial <3 Always good to get other people’s view 🙂
Hope you enjoyed it 😉
Sigrun Asta Jorgensen is one of our Exclusive bloggers. She is a freelance stylist and makeup artist, recently graduated with honors from Reykjavik Fashion Academy. Alongside styling - she's driven by art directing various fashion projects. Her passion in life is understanding this world and underlining the beauty of it.
So lovely!
