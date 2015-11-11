“CPH:DOX – One of the world’s biggest documentary festivals”

buy soma
All across Denmark, award winning and innovative documentaries are currently being screened, discussed and celebrated. CPH:DOX is one of the world’s biggest documentary festivals, taking place from the 5-15th of November.
This year’s festival has a specific focus on politics and activism – with films ranging from The Yes Men’s ‘The Yes Men Are Revolting’, an entertaining satirical take on the fight against climate change, to ‘Charlie Hebdo’, a documentary that focuses on the French newspaper and discusses the limits of the freedom of speech.
Also read: Film about Marimekko’s story
Film still from ‘This Changes Everything’
As part of the festival’s guest curated programs, activist and author Naomi Klein and director Avi Lewis’ have selected 10 key films. Their program will be centred on political activism in light of climate change and will highlight how political commitment and strong narratives can influence change. Their film about capitalism’s affect on the climate, ‘This Changes Everything’, will be shown multiple times during the festival as part of this program.
Aside from politics, the festival has an extensive number of films and events concerning music. The world premiere’s of ‘Blur: A New World Tower’ portrays the emotive reunion of the Britpop band after 16 years apart. Other music-orientated films focus on topics such as Kurt Cobain’s death, die-hard Beyoncé fans and a world premiere of Noisey’s musical film ‘Out and Bad’.
Still from ‘Kurt Cobain x 2’
CPH:DOX strives to showcase the latest and most interesting aspects of the documentary scene. Its program includes work by internationally acclaimed directors as well as works by lesser-known, upcoming artists. CPH:DOX, also known as the Copenhagen International Documentary Festival, is an annual festival that screens over 200 documentaries in Copenhagen’s numerous cinemas. The festival also brings films and events to other locations in Denmark as part of DOX: On Tour.
Nordic Style will be covering the closing days of the event next week with a report discussing documentaries from and about the Nordic region.
Picture credit: CPH:DOX
Also check out: Interview: Heiðrik á Heygum wins 2014 Faroese Film Awards
Tags: copenhagen, CPH:DOX, documentary, documentary festival
We went behind the scenes of Freya Dalsjø’s show at…
The latest Nordic design collaboration is between the Swedish sock-…
After receiving her master’s degree in furniture and spatial design…
Your email address will not be published.