Nordic Book Launch: New Nordic Design by Dorothea Gundtoft

The world is embracing nordic design! This is apparent to anyone who has even the least bit of interest in this particular genre and odds are, whether you’re interested in fashion, interior, product design, or just about any kind of design, the field of your interest most likely has at least one very prominent nordic designer or company influencing current trends.
For those new to the recent concept of „New Nordic Design,“ getting aquainted with the basics – the latest and greatest – can be a daunting task with an overwhelming avalanche of information that includes a whole mess of things that are misleading or frankly irrellevant.
It’s because of this that I was immensely excited to hear about the publication of a particularly comprehensive – and yet convinient – book covering the subject.
Written by Dorothea Gundtoft, a danish stylist, writer and photographer, the book is essentially a survey of the most exciting names in furniture and product design – from up and coming names to established brands.
The book is divided into three sections: “Influential figures”, which covers icons of contemporary Scandi design, “The designers”, containing profiles of the most exciting designers from recent years, and “International commentators”, which features interviews with influential international figures who share their thoughts on the distinctive appeal of nordic design.
Dorothea Gundtoft
“For us Scandinavians, well-produced, carefully crafted design is just a part of everyday life, which we can sometimes take for granted.”
– Dorothea Gundtoft, New Nordic Design
Great design is certainly a pillar of everyday life in the Nordics. Whether you’re from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway or Sweden, chances are you spent your childhood surrounded by high quality design – Gundtoft speaks of sitting in Arne Jakobsen chairs at school and I myself spattered food over my very own Tripp Trapp in my early days.
Nordic design is characterized by simplicity, minimalism and functionality, pleasantly accompanied by pleasing aesthetics and this book does a great job of displaying those qualities – underlining the effects of nordic design on things we were already familiar with while also introducing us to quite a few new things as well.
Alvar Aalto, ‘Take Out’ cabinet and classic chair. Credit: Aalto +
Camilla Akersveen, ‘Mindful Eating’, Credit: Steffen Kømer
Eva Schildt, ‘Äng’ vase, 2013, for Klong, Credit: Eva Schildt
Oaxen Krog, a basket of scallops on the deck outside, Credit: Oaxen Krog
Margret Gudnadóttir, Guðný Hafsteinsdóttir, lamps for the ‘Dance: Chandeliers, Lights and Lampos by Drifandi’ exhibition, Credit: Guðmundur Ingólfsson
Muuto, Staffan Holm, ‘Split’ Table, David Geckeler, ‘Nerd’ chairs, Credit: Muuto
Nao Tamura, ‘July’ table/stalls, Credit: Nikari Oy, Chikako Harada
Olafur Eliasson, model room, Credit: Olafur Eliasson
The Apartement, Italian console table, 1950’s, Credit: The Apartement, Sophie Barfoed
Muuto, Thomas Benzen, ‘Elevated’ vase, Credit: Muuto
Kneip, making handmade leather pouches for products, Credit: Kneip
Normann Copenhagen, ‘Ekko’ throws on top of a ‘Box’ table in turquoise, Credit: Normann Copenhagen
New Nordic Design by Dorothea Gundtoft is published by Thames & Hudson. Available now from Amazon and other good retailers.
