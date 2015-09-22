buy soma

Nordic Style Magazine

payday loans payday loans online online payday loans online loans installment loans payday loan spot loan loans online cash loans payday advance online installment loans
New Nordic Design cover

Nordic Book Launch: New Nordic Design by Dorothea Gundtoft

The world is embracing nordic design! This is apparent to anyone who has even the least bit of interest in this particular genre and odds are, whether you’re interested in fashion, interior, product design, or just about any kind of design, the field of your interest most likely has at least one very prominent nordic designer or company influencing current trends.

For those new to the recent concept of „New Nordic Design,“ getting aquainted with the basics – the latest and greatest – can be a daunting task with an overwhelming avalanche of information that includes a whole mess of things that are misleading or frankly irrellevant.

It’s because of this that I was immensely excited to hear about the publication of a particularly comprehensive – and yet convinient – book covering the subject.

Also read: Nordic Home Inspiration

New Nordic Design

Written by Dorothea Gundtoft, a danish stylist, writer and photographer, the book is essentially a survey of the most exciting names in furniture and product design – from up and coming names to established brands.

The book is divided into three sections: “Influential figures”, which covers icons of contemporary Scandi design, “The designers”, containing profiles of the most exciting designers from recent years, and “International commentators”, which features interviews with influential international figures who share their thoughts on the distinctive appeal of nordic design.

Dorothea Gundtoft

Dorothea Gundtoft

“For us Scandinavians, well-produced, carefully crafted design is just a part of everyday life, which we can sometimes take for granted.”

– Dorothea Gundtoft, New Nordic Design

Great design is certainly a pillar of everyday life in the Nordics. Whether you’re from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway or Sweden, chances are you spent your childhood surrounded by high quality design – Gundtoft speaks of sitting in Arne Jakobsen chairs at school and I myself spattered food over my very own Tripp Trapp in my early days.

Nordic design is characterized by simplicity, minimalism and functionality, pleasantly accompanied by pleasing aesthetics and this book does a great job of displaying those qualities – underlining the effects of nordic design on things we were already familiar with while also introducing us to quite a few new things as well.

TakeOut chest of drawers

Alvar Aalto, ‘Take Out’ cabinet and classic chair. Credit: Aalto +

Alvar Aalto, ‘Take Out’ cabinet and classic chair, Credit: Aalto +
Mindful eating

Camilla Akersveen, ‘Mindful Eating’, Credit: Steffen Kømer

Camilla Akersveen, ‘Mindful Eating’, Credit: Steffen Kømer

Also check out: Nordic Apartment Design

kinfolk-magazine-14

Kinfolk Magazine, celebrating Nordic design elegance, Credit: Kinfolk
ÄNG-GRÖN

Eva Schildt, ‘Äng’ vase, 2013, for Klong, Credit: Eva Schildt

Eva Schildt, ‘Äng’ vase, 2013, for Klong, Credit: Eva Schildt
oaxenkrog-veranda1

Oaxen Krog, a basket of scallops on the deck outside, Credit: Oaxen Krog

Oaxen Krog, a basket of scallops on the deck outside, Credit: Oaxen Krog
Dance by Drífandi Tjútt 2 photo taken by Guðmundur Ingólfsson

Margret Gudnadóttir, Guðný Hafsteinsdóttir, lamps for the ‘Dance: Chandeliers, Lights and Lampos by Drifandi’ exhibition, Credit: Guðmundur Ingólfsson

Margret Gudnadóttir, Guðný Hafsteinsdóttir, lamps for the ‘Dance: Chandeliers, Lights and Lampos by Drifandi’ exhibition, Credit: Guðmundur Ingólfsson
Muuto

Muuto, Staffan Holm, ‘Split’ Table, David Geckeler, ‘Nerd’ chairs, Credit: Muuto

Muuto, Staffan Holm, ‘Split’ Table, David Geckeler, ‘Nerd’ chairs, Credit: Muuto

Recommended read: IKEA concept kitchen 2025

July_woodcuts

Nao Tamura, ‘July’ table/stalls, Credit: Nikari Oy, Chikako Harada

Nao Tamura, ‘July’ table/stalls, Credit: Nikari Oy, Chikako Harada
Model_room

Olafur Eliasson, model room, Credit: Olafur Eliasson

Olafur Eliasson, model room, Credit: Olafur Eliasson
_DSC7720

The Apartement, Italian console table, 1950’s, Credit: The Apartement, Sophie Barfoed

The Apartement, Italian console table, 1950’s, Credit: The Apartement, Sophie Barfoed
Creativ Boards

Muuto, Thomas Benzen, ‘Elevated’ vase, Credit: Muuto

Muuto, Thomas Benzen, ‘Elevated’ vase, Credit: Muuto
Studio work 2

Kneip, making handmade leather pouches for products, Credit: Kneip

Kneip, making handmade leather pouches for products, Credit: Kneip
6024_Ekko_Throw_Blanket_All_3

Normann Copenhagen, ‘Ekko’ throws on top of a ‘Box’ table in turquoise, Credit: Normann Copenhagen

Normann Copenhagen, ‘Ekko’ throws on top of a ‘Box’ table in turquoise, Credit: Normann Copenhagen

New Nordic Design by Dorothea Gundtoft is published by Thames & Hudson.  Available now from Amazon and other good retailers.

Read more about Nordic design: Copenhagen Office Design

Tags: , , , ,

Hugrún Hannesdóttir

Hugrún is an art and design enthusiast from Iceland with a deep appriciation for aesthetics that deviate from the conventional. Being born and raised in the Reykjavík region she draws inspiration from the city’s quirky smalltown culture and the diversity and individuality of its inhabitants.

Related Posts

plantss

Plants for Beginners and Apartment Dwellers

Some of us are hmm… let’s say not as gifted…

Continue reading...
Nina_feature

Nina Bruun Talks Muuto, Trends & New Business

After receiving her master’s degree in furniture and spatial design…

Continue reading...
NORDIC_NEWS_JAN_17

Nordic News – January 2017

The New Year has been and gone, Christmas seems like…

Continue reading...
1 Discussion on “Nordic Book Launch: New Nordic Design by Dorothea Gundtoft”

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published.