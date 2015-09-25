buy soma

Nordic Style Magazine

payday loans payday loans online online payday loans online loans installment loans payday loan spot loan loans online cash loans payday advance online installment loans
den svenska björnstammen

Friday Fever: Den Svenska Björnstammen

Den Svenska Björnstammen (The Swedish Bear Population) released their third album earlier this month! The Swedish music group is from Norrköping and were made famous with their song “Vart jag mig i världen väder” which they won two awards for.
Den Svenska Björnstammen’s new album features artist Maj Monet who sings in their main track “Country” which also happens to be the name of the album. They released a music video for the song earlier this week! Check it out:
 Tell us in the comments what you think. And as always have a great weekend! 
Media found on: sandramusic.spotlife.se and youtube.com

Also check out: Friday Fever: Sørveiv

Tags:

Nicole Maiterth

Born in Hawaii to an American mother and a German father, Nicole considers Norway her second home. After studying textile design for one year in London she has recently moved back to Oslo and plans to continue her studies in Norway. She enjoys traveling, knitting, vintage shopping, and creating.

Related Posts

zara larsson featured

Zara Larsson Designs for H&M

This spring, Zara Larsson is releasing her hotly-anticipated and long-awaited…

Continue reading...
Zara Larsson So Good Music Video Behind the scenes

Behind the Scenes: The Recording of Zara Larsson ‘So Good’ Music Video

Zara Larsson’s title track from her upcoming album ‘So Good’…

Continue reading...
zara larsson so good ellen degeneres

Zara Larsson ‘So Good’ at Ellen DeGeneres

Zara Larsson performed her latest single ‘So Good’ featuring Ty…

Continue reading...
2 Discussions on
“Friday Fever: Den Svenska Björnstammen”

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published.