“My Favourite Instagram Accounts”

Well, the headline says it all so here’s my absolute favourite Instagram accounts.
She’s not only on this list because she put me on her favourites list and the fact that she’s one of my best friends. She also has an inspiring feed filled with fashion, flowers and travels.
Cassie and Ricci are Canadian Youtubers. I found them through my friend Julia and I enjoy their videos as much as I enjoy their feeds.
Why can’t my pictures look like this? Don’t get how he does it. Happiest moment during fashion week in Stockholm was when my colleague said that my feed looks like his feed. Mission accomplished! What to expect: food and interior design.
Hanna Bergström possesses one of the first feeds that got me like “Oh lord this is pretty”. Let’s not talk about my inner excitement when she followed me back, hehe. She shares pictures from her daily life, currently in Japan, and she’s incredibly cute. Don’t you agree?
Everyone needs a laugh from time to time. Multimillion-followed 9GAG is my daily source of amusement. Don’t be surprised if I tag you in one of their photos some time. And don’t forget to tag me @jonviker if you find something funny! The clips are always better than the pictures.
Sorry if I follow you and you’re not on this list. You’re probably just as good as the ones above (or not). Anyways, this is probably just the first part of my Insta-favs, since I find so many accounts inspiring I will most likely want to show you guys some more later on. Great, huh?!
I want more inspiration too! What’s your favourite Instagram account? Share them all with me in the comment section below!
Swedish Jonas Eriksson is Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief and one of our exclusive bloggers. He is currently based in Stockholm and a complete fashion fanatic.
Want to get in touch with Jonas? Just send an e-mail to [email protected]
