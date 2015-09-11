buy soma

My Favourite Instagram Accounts

Well, the headline says it all so here’s my absolute favourite Instagram accounts.

@ellenpan_

She’s not only on this list because she put me on her favourites list and the fact that she’s one of my best friends. She also has an inspiring feed filled with fashion, flowers and travels.

ellen pan

 

@cassiemasangkay / @wearetothe9s / @riccipamintuan

Cassie and Ricci are Canadian Youtubers. I found them through my friend Julia and I enjoy their videos as much as I enjoy their feeds.

tothe9s

@cimonnicolas

Why can’t my pictures look like this? Don’t get how he does it. Happiest moment during fashion week in Stockholm was when my colleague said that my feed looks like his feed. Mission accomplished! What to expect: food and interior design.

cimon

@hannour

Hanna Bergström possesses one of the first feeds that got me like “Oh lord this is pretty”. Let’s not talk about my inner excitement when she followed me back, hehe. She shares pictures from her daily life, currently in Japan, and she’s incredibly cute. Don’t you agree?

Hanna Bergstrom

@9GAG

Everyone needs a laugh from time to time. Multimillion-followed 9GAG is my daily source of amusement. Don’t be surprised if I tag you in one of their photos some time. And don’t forget to tag me @jonviker if you find something funny! The clips are always better than the pictures.

9gagSorry if I follow you and you’re not on this list. You’re probably just as good as the ones above (or not). Anyways, this is probably just the first part of my Insta-favs, since I find so many accounts inspiring I will most likely want to show you guys some more later on. Great, huh?!

I want more inspiration too! What’s your favourite Instagram account? Share them all with me in the comment section below!

