Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style Day 2

The weather was with us today – again. It was awesome, not only because good weather makes people happier but also because it makes people wear colorful and light clothes for us who love street style. All the styles were found in “Revolver City” which is one of the main venues at Copenhagen Fashion Week.
FONNESBECH:
Karoline Plummer: Dress: Fall Winther Spring Summer. Shoes: Zara. Bag: And Other Stories. Sunglasses: Monki.
Ditte: Dress: Tiger of Sweden. Sandals: Chloé. Bag: Unknown.
Mia Holdgaard: Top: Asos. Shorts: Revolution. Cardigan: Asos. Shoes: Vintage Sunglasses: Celine.
Fiona Jane: Skirt: Monki. T-shirt: Diane von Furstenberg. Bag: Yves Saint Laurent. Boots: H&M. Jewelry: Black Jewelry. Sunglasses: Miu Miu
Andrea: Shirt and Bag: Chloé. Skirt and Shoes: Asos.
Micha: Kimono: Rehab. Dress: Black Secret. Sandals: Topshop. Bag: Mymy Copenhagen.
Julie Antczak: Dress/Kimono: H&M. Dress: Baum und Pferdgarten. Socks: And Other Stories. Shoes: Bianco. Belt: Pieces. Bag: Unknown.
IVAN GRUNDAHL:
Mathias Broe: Bibi Chemnitz set. Shoes: Dr. Martens.
Franciska Olivia: T-shirt: Asos. Skirt: Marlene Birger. Shoes: Adidas.
Victoria is one of our photographers. She is currently based in Copenhagen.
