“STLHMFW – Giorgi Rostiashvili S/S16”

With the Peroni Designer Collaborations, we have previously seen great designers being brought into the spotlight. Not too long ago we met with Ida Klamborn, AltewaiSaome and Erik Bjerkesjö for the first time, still in awe of their fashion. This season we are fully introduced to the designer who won the prestigious “Designers Nest” award in Copenhagen in 2013 with the motivation that his incredible attention to detail and originality stood out.
Giorgi Rostiashvili’s presented collection during Fashion Week in Stockholm is dark and asymmetrical. The colour palette is black and navy blue throughout, where the used materials create different dimensions of darkness. It is a bit too dark to be a spring/summer collection for my liking. However, the impeccable designs compensate the lack of brighter colours.
Key items are the tight kick flare trousers with visible hems and broad-shouldered jackets. A shiny fabric similar to latex gives a gothic feel and the sharp edges and cuts set the contemporary tone.
Earlier this year Rostiashvili said to Swedish cultural magazine Popmani that he wants his brand to be seen as a brand with integrity and a feel for what’s contemporary. We believe that he successfully manages to create fashion relevant for today, fashion with an edge and a cool, modern vibe.
What do you think, is this collection right in time?
Photos by: Mathias Nordgren
Image Courtesy of: Bon
