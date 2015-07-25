“The World’s Largest Sauna in Norway”

The world’s largest sauna “Agora“ is now open on a remote beach in the Norwegian Arctic Circle as a part of SALT, a cultural project.

Located at Sandhornøya, Bodø in Northern Norway the sauna holds over 100 people in a beautifully designed, glass-fronted “Agora Sauna” looking out onto the Arctic Sea offering it´s guests extraordinary views of the mountainous seascape and the midnight sun. The sauna also has a bar and amphi-theatre used for a programme of events such as talks and performances. The soundtrack Polar Low by the acclaimed Norwegian musician/recording artist Biosphere is specially commissioned for Agora, and has been installed in the sauna.

Also read: Festivals in Norway 2015

Photo: Martin Losvik

Photo: Gunnar Holmstad

“Biosphere”

Photo: www.salted.no

SALT is a unique cultural project that was launched in Norway in 2014 celebrating the environment, art and culture of the Arctic region. Visitors can experience three large architectural installations on the Sandhornøya beach and each Saturday the sauna is open. There is also a large 8 channel film installation by Yang Fudong which was installed in the Arctic Pyramid last year. Sadly, the pyramid blew down but is being rebuilt this year. Food and drink is an important part of SALT and visitors can enjoy food based on fresh local ingredients from the best local food producers in the area at the cozy Naustet Bistro.

Naustet Bistro

Photo: Gunnar Holmstad

Architecture

Photo: Marte Antonsen

Photo: Marte Antonsen

The spectacular site also houses a live performance auditorium, a large scale gallery structure and a group of small, mobile lodges with glass ceilings and wood-burning stoves, in which guests can stay in on the beach. Each of the structures has a stunning architectural design, inspired by traditional Norwegian “fiskehjeller” (fish racks) used by the nomadic communities of the Arctic.

During the next few years SALT will travel across the northernmost part of the planet making stops in Greenland, Iceland, the Faroe Islands, Ireland, Scotland, Spitsbergen and Alaska.

SALT will be open until late September 2015. You can find more information on their website: www.salted.no

All photos are from: www.salted.no

Featured Image Photograph: Martin Losvik