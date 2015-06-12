“Friday Fever: Festivals in Sweden 2015”

buy soma
Summer is finally here and with a new season comes warm weather, a shift of street style, the ending of school and the beginning of music festival season.
The Nordic region is known for having some of the coolest festivals in the world, which Friday Fever will focus on in depth with regards to each country. Sweden has some of the best musicians, designers, and of course music festivals!
Why?- Held in the center of Stockholm, this energy filled music festival will be difficult to forget! Summerburst hit both Gothenburg and Stockholm this year with their electric beats. Headliners like Tigerlily, Don Diablo, and Afrojack will help you kick off your summer.
Nordic Bands Not To Miss- Axwell/\Ingrosso, Avicii, and Wasted Penguinz; all of which are from Sweden.
Why?- Opening as Sweden’s first music festival in 1983, Storsjöyran, or just Yran, is something Swedes look forward to each year. Held in the northern town of Östersund musicians like Sting, Thåström, and Zara Larsson are among those to preform this year.
Nordic Bands Not To Miss- Seinabo Sey (SE), Turbonegro (NO), Raised Fist (SE), Teddybears (SE), Elliphant (SE), Fay Wildhagen (NO), Tove Styrke (SE), and Anna Ternheim (SE).
Why?- Probably the most globally recognized festival in Sweden that not only offers music, but film as well. Set in the ulitimate cool- town of Gothenburg, Way Out West sets its stages for bands including Patti Smith, Alt-J, Caribou, The War on Drugs, Natalie Prass, and Ibeyi. And with the end of each day at Way Out West, opens Stay Out West offering more music at clubs in and around Gothenburg.
Nordic Bands Not To Miss- Tove Lo (SE), Aurora (NO), Clea Herlöfsson (SE) Galantis (SE), Av Av Av (DK), Goat (SE), Todd Terje & The Olsens (NO), Death Team (SE), Drippin (NO), Iceage (DK), Kygo (NO), Madi Badja (SE), Susanne Sundfør (NO), Lorentz (SE), and First Aid Kit (SE).
Why?- From Sweden’s best to the world’s best, Bråvalla’s line- up sets itself apart from the pack. Premiering just two years ago, in 2013, Bråvalla had 50,000 attendents and broke the record as Sweden’s largest music festival. Just outside of Norrköping Robbie Williams, Calvin Harris, Muse, and many more will take the stage to spread their music.
Nordic Bands Not To Miss- In Flames (SE), Beatrice Eli (SE), Refused (SE), Katzenjammer (NO), Little Jinder (SE), Mew (DK), Norlie & KKV (SE), Nico & Vinz (NO), Seinabo Sey (SE), Millencolin (SE), Sabina Dbumba (SE), Matoma (NO), Zara Larsson (SE), and Silvana Imam (SE).
Why?- Not only does the Peace & Love festival have some of the top artists in Sweden, but it was also created to spread the message of diversity, solidarity, and understanding. It began in 1999 to raise awareness about the ongoing violence at the time, but continued years after to bring together different cultures, and cross borders.
Why?- This two-day festival has some of the best rock bands from all over northern Europe and represents the rock culture that is cherished across Scandinavia. Set over a unique, but natural festival site, Rock fans from all over will flock to Getaway Rock in Gävle this year.
Nordic Bands Not To Miss- Hammerfall (SE), Takida (SE), Turbonegro (NO), Raised Fist (SE), Apocalyptica (FI), Deathstars (SE), The Resistance (SE), Skogen Brinner (SE), and Gadget (SE).
Follow Nordic Style Mag on Spotify too! This week is a playlist of bands playing at festivals in Sweden this summer:
