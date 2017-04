There is a reason things are labeled classics and white sneakers definitely fall into that category. Stan Smiths and Superstars have been everywhere for a minute now and with strong collaborations on the way for the back half of 2015 they don’t look like they will be going anywhere anytime soon. The Adidas models versatility and sticking power continues to showcase the brands return to dominance and retailing at around EUR 100 they are also very accessible to most consumers. However as much as the sneakers are excellent day-to-day and the variety of colours and collaborations keeps them fresh there does come a time where you feel the need to switch it up and opt for something a little different. Luckily the Scandinavians are passionate sneaker people and there is a lot on offer in the luxury sneaker market from local well known brands like Acne Studios and Our Legacy as well as some newcomers like Casper and the Beast and M.A.M.B Oslo.

Acne Studios – Triple Low White

Our Legacy – Runner I

Eytys

M.A.M.B

Casper and the Beast