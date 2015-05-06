“Nordic Apartment | Intimate Space in Gothenburg”

buy soma
Here’s an apartment that’s a perfect example of making the most of a small space. Located in Sweden’s Gothenburg, the space still has a few of its original features from 1926.
It mixes clean modern shapes with the older more rough accents, like the brick wall in the bedroom and cast iron radiators throughout the apartment. The kitchen has been renovated in recent years giving a modern feel to a space that also serves as a living- and dining-room.
I love how minimalistic this apartment is, there’s not a lot there that doesn’t have to be. Although it’s quite small it’s very cleverly decorated – white shelves on white walls don’t take away from the size and the horizontal paneling in the bedroom serves to make the wall appear wider.
This is a great way to update a space in such and old building, renovate just enough to have all the modern comforts you need and add your own personal touch whithout compromising the integrity of the original design.
I could very well see myself sitting in that couch, drinking coffee from that lonely little coffee cup…
Pictures courtesy of Stadshem
For more information visit their website.
Tags: Nordic Apartment, nordic design, scandinavian design
Hugrún is an art and design enthusiast from Iceland with a deep appriciation for aesthetics that deviate from the conventional.
Being born and raised in the Reykjavík region she draws inspiration from the city’s quirky smalltown culture and the diversity and individuality of its inhabitants.
The Swedish brand Hope released a gender-neutral collection called Changes…
Tomorrow is the day. If you didn’t have the time…
Winter is all about layering and Scandinavians are masters of…
Your email address will not be published.