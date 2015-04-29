buy soma

Nordic Style Magazine

payday loans payday loans online online payday loans online loans installment loans payday loan spot loan loans online cash loans payday advance online installment loans

Stockholm Street Style: April – Part 2

As the month of April comes to an end, we bring you another batch of inspiring street style photos from the beautiful capital of Sweden. We had so much fun meeting all these well-dressed people that we just had to show you some more.

This time we see classic sneakers, awesome layering and some colorful details. Stockholmers often wear black from top to toe, but it seems as if they are more willing to break the pattern by applying bright accessories at this time of year. Whether in the form of a metallic bag or hombre coloured sunglasses, a lot of focus is directed on exactly that, the details. From Burberry to H&M, Swedes are experts at mixing exclusive and budget brands.

So take notes, watch and learn! This is how you should dress this spring.

Nordic Style Mag Street style4

Weronica
Jacket – Monki / Shoes – Vivienne Westwood

Nordic Style Mag Street style

Cecilia
Coat – Massimo Dutti / Jeans – Zara / Bag – Lindex / Shoes – Adidas / Sunglasses – RayBan

Nordic Style Mag Street style

Siri
Jacka – CMMN / Sweater – Acne / Pants – Whyred / Shirt – Cheap Monday / Bag – BACK / Shoes – Nike

Nordic Style Mag Street style

Florian
Coat – Burberry / Jeans – Asos / Shoes – Nike / Sunglasses – Salvatore Ferragamo

Nordic Style Mag Street style2

 Simon
Jacket – Second hand / Jeans – Lee / Sweater – Grandpa / Shoes – Nike

Nordic Style Mag Street style

Malvina
Coat – Monki / Leggings – New Yorker / Bag -Accessorize / Glasses – Esprit

Nordic Style Mag Street style3

Elin
Coat – Monki / Jeans – Acne / Bag – Second hand / Sunglasses – RayBan

Nordic Style Mag Street style

Mark
Shirt – Our Legacy / Pants – Garbstore Notting Hill

Nordic Style Mag Street style5

 José
Leather jacket – Från Ö till A / Sweater – Uniqlo / Shirt – H&M / Glasses – Specsavers / Backpack – Kawaii

Tags:

Ellen Pan

Ellen is a journalist and model from Stockholm. She is also our official Swedish street style photographer. Her profile picture is taken by Daniel at Stockholm Streetstyle.

Related Posts

Let’s Binge-Watch Saks Potts Season 7

The Danish fashion brand Saks Potts is on its seventh…

Continue reading...

Kristjana S. Williams | A Magical World

She’s half Icelandic and half British and creates a magical…

Continue reading...

Blå Konst by Acne

Blå Konst [Blue Art], Acne Studios new denim line, launches…

Continue reading...
1 Discussion on “Stockholm Street Style: April – Part 2”

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published.