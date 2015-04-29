Stockholm Street Style: April – Part 2

buy soma
As the month of April comes to an end, we bring you another batch of inspiring street style photos from the beautiful capital of Sweden. We had so much fun meeting all these well-dressed people that we just had to show you some more.
This time we see classic sneakers, awesome layering and some colorful details. Stockholmers often wear black from top to toe, but it seems as if they are more willing to break the pattern by applying bright accessories at this time of year. Whether in the form of a metallic bag or hombre coloured sunglasses, a lot of focus is directed on exactly that, the details. From Burberry to H&M, Swedes are experts at mixing exclusive and budget brands.
So take notes, watch and learn! This is how you should dress this spring.
Weronica
Jacket – Monki / Shoes – Vivienne Westwood
Cecilia
Coat – Massimo Dutti / Jeans – Zara / Bag – Lindex / Shoes – Adidas / Sunglasses – RayBan
Siri
Jacka – CMMN / Sweater – Acne / Pants – Whyred / Shirt – Cheap Monday / Bag – BACK / Shoes – Nike
Florian
Coat – Burberry / Jeans – Asos / Shoes – Nike / Sunglasses – Salvatore Ferragamo
Simon
Jacket – Second hand / Jeans – Lee / Sweater – Grandpa / Shoes – Nike
Malvina
Coat – Monki / Leggings – New Yorker / Bag -Accessorize / Glasses – Esprit
Elin
Coat – Monki / Jeans – Acne / Bag – Second hand / Sunglasses – RayBan
Mark
Shirt – Our Legacy / Pants – Garbstore Notting Hill
José
Leather jacket – Från Ö till A / Sweater – Uniqlo / Shirt – H&M / Glasses – Specsavers / Backpack – Kawaii
Ellen is a journalist and model from Stockholm. She is also our official Swedish street style photographer. Her profile picture is taken by Daniel at Stockholm Streetstyle.
