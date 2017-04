What is it that a digital editor want the most for Christmas?

Jonas Eriksson shares his sustainable wardrobe wish list! Organic cotton, recycled wool and reworked leather, Jonas’s wish list gives a little back to the environment and, of course, it’s all Nordic brands!

“Remember, if you don’t have a remote clue what to get your friend or mother. Give to someone else. Donate money to charity, buy vaccine from UNICEF and do it in that person’s name.”

Think green, be good, do good. I wish you a wonderful green Christmas!

A Green Christmas Wish list



Products include:

Nudie Jeans Co. – Beanie

Knowledge Cotton – Oxford Shirt White

Deadwood – Leather jacket

Fjällräven Kånken – Backpack