During the Southern Hemisphere winter, I took a trip North for a Scandinavian adventure pounding the pavements of Copenhagen, Stockholm and Oslo and indulging in some retail therapy along the way. With all that these cities have to offer and the continuous lure of another kanelbulle break, you really need a plan of attack if you’re strapped for time and looking to take full advantage of your holiday. Holidays are never long enough as it is and if you’re planning on getting some shopping in, these are the retail spots that if all else fails, you still shouldn’t miss.

COPENHAGEN Kyoto

Located in the trendy Vesterbro area is Kyoto, a Danish multi-brand retail store that was founded in 2001. Over the 10+ years the business has been in operation they have established a strong fan base and currently stock the likes of Wood Wood, Libertine Libertine, Kaibosh, Selected Homme, Le Fix as well as a stack of international designers. The staff are knowledgeable about the products they sell and more than happy to point you in the direction of a good café.

Storm Copenhagen

Situated just outside Strøget (Copenhagen’s main shopping street) is Storm. One of the leading stores in Europe for lifestyle and fashion, Storm is a must visit for all lovers of good things. Storm carries a large selection of clothing, beauty products, music, magazines and books. The designer list includes Astrid Andersen, CMMN SWDN, Eytes as well as a range of exclusive collaborations.

Wood Wood

Located a stones throw from Storm is one of Denmark’s most aesthetically pleasing retail stores. Having recently celebrated their 10th anniversary this company has grown organically out of a selection of t-shirts and sweatshirts to now presenting full ready to wear collections at Copenhagen Fashion Week.

Norse Projects

A trip to Copenhagen is not complete without stopping by Norse Projects. Norse Projects make some of the most readily wearable clothing for men everywhere and the flagship store that birthed the label is a must see. Already an established footwear and clothing boutique, Norse Projects has been creating its own collection since 2009 and as they say the clothing is “created for life – good for all seasons”.

STOCKHOLM

Bruno

A one stop shop for all things Swedish, Bruno is located in the hip area of Sodermalm and features stores by Whyred, Filippa K, Hope, H&M, Samsøe & Samsøe and Scandinavian multi brand retailer Aplace. If your looking for an overall taste of what Scandinavia has to offer the fashion world, you can’t go past Aplace who stock ACNE Studios, BLK DNM, Henrik Vibskov, Mads Norgaard, Our Legacy and much much more.

ACNE Studios

Jonny Johansson and crew have been at the forefront of Swedish fashion since 1996 and a trip to Stockholm that does not include visiting the ACNE Studios Norrmalmstorg store is plain criminal. Located on the site where the ‘Stockholm Syndrome’ bank robbery took place in 1973, the store is your perfect gateway into Swedish history and you will struggle to walk out empty handed.

Stutterheim

A boutique store in SoFo, Stutterheim is the creation of Alexander Stutterheim who after discovering one of his grandfathers old raincoats decided to embrace Swedish melancholy. Stutterheim makes the best rain coats in the world which are still signed and numbered by the seamstress. If you live somewhere cold, or with a lot of rain you need to pick up one of these handmade raincoats.

OSLO

Freudian Kicks

Freudian Kicks is a beautiful retail space in downtown Oslo that is best visited in the summer months when the back courtyard is open. Stockers of their own label and other Scandinavian delights such as AIAIAI, Royal Republiq, Elka, Uniforms for the Dedicated, Sun Buddies, The White Briefs and Wood Wood. Høyer Eger

High end designer mall in central Oslo featuring the who’s who of international and local design. With direct from the runway collections by Alexander Wang, Givenchy, Lanvin, Moncler as well as Whyred, Our Legacy and J.Lindeberg to name a few this is a destination in Oslo that should not be missed.

Dapper

Jump on the tram from central and head up to Grunerløkka for an afternoon. Tucked among the cafes and bars of this lively neighbourhood is Dapper. The shop stocks clothing, shaving equipment and bicycles all under the same roof and also carries Livid, makers of handmade Norwegian denim.

There are many many more spots to check out and the best way to explore these cities is on foot. Have a favourite spot? Let us know below.