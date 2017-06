Norse Projects and the cold go together very well and the recently released lookbook shows the brand at it’s best. Having mastered the winter basics game since 2009, this season sees the label once again utilise wardrobe essentials in neutral colours that are both functional and very versatile.

For AW 14 the use of nylon and down was prominent and used to produce a lightweight collection including pieces, like the Jakob jacket, which packs away into its own pocket. This lightweight collection is perfect for the transitional months and make excellent layering pieces once temperatures fully drop. A new partnership with Swedish glove-maker Hestra has been introduced to ensure your fingers stay cozy right throughout, while the ever popular collaboration with traditional Danish rainwear manufacturer Elka Regntøj continues to produce a selection of waterproof jackets made locally in Denmark.

Norse Projects is a label that is as consistent as it is good and this collection still features the classics. The Niels T-Shirt, Anton Shirts and Aros Chino’s are available in a variety of colours that will fit seamlessly into any man’s wardrobe.

Shop the collection here.