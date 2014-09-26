buy soma
This superfoods pesto with broccoli, pecans and chili will have your body dancing with joy since it´s health benefits are at least equal to how tasty it is. Minimal effort and only takes 5 minutes to prepare.
5 flowers broccoli
1 deciliter pecans
1 small red chili
1 clove garlic
1 1/2 tbsp fresh lemon juice
1/2 deciliter good quality olive oil
1/2 tbsp sea salt (e.g. Maldon salt)
1 tbsp nutritional yeast
How to:
Put everything into a food processor and mix until smooth.
Nutritional info:
This pesto has superior nutritional value containing minerals such as iron, magnesium and iodine as well as vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin B 12 and antioxidants. It is filled with healthy proteins, fats and fibre.
It has anti-carcinogenic properties and will build up your immune system.
Use the pesto as dip for celery stalks, carrots and cucumber as well as spread on top of healthy crackers or bread.
Rakel is born in Reykjavik, Iceland but has for the last 8 years lived both in Denmark and Luxembourg, now currently living in Luxembourg. Rakel studied nutrition & health at the Metropolitan University College in Denmark and works as a nutritionist, lecturer, nutrition & health writer and a pilates instructor. Rakel loves everything nutrition and health related, cooking, pilates, yoga, positive psychology, mindfulness, philanthropy, women´s general awesomeness, green and sustainable design, urban planning, singing and is somewhat of a shoe and bag addict. Rakel loves everything Scandinavian, especially Danish food, design, magazines and films, uses every chance she has to talk Danish to her Danish neighbours and always feels a bit like home whenever she hears Danish spoken around her.
