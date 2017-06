Traditional meets Modern

at Baum und Pferdgarten

One of the biggest names presenting on the second day during Copenhagen Fashion Week was Baum und Pferdgarten. The front row included fashion icons like Justin Oshea, Buyer of Mytheresa.com with his girlfriend Veronika Helbrunner, Style Editor at Harper’s Bazaar Germany, but also the Danish singer Oh Land and many more.

The Spring/Summer 2015 collection was inspired by the cultural contrast between traditional and modern Japan. This diversity emphasises the opposite attractions that do not necessarily fit together, but do live side by side. That is what the Creative Directors Helle Hestehave and Rikke Baumgarten tried to embrace with this collection. From the traditional Japanese side, key pieces like the kimono, many prints, plissé pieces and floating elegance were adopted. Opposite to this, the modern Japanese references are visible through the wild colour palette, sporty details and high technology textiles. The silhouettes are mostly oversized and sculptured with dropped shoulders. The fabric choice varies between a mixture of classic silk and cotton being styled together with modern textiles, such as the scuba diving neoprene and metallic materials. The colours are inspired by the Japanese cherry blossom, including romantic rose, poppy red, and shocking pink. These wild colours work in perfect harmony with the traditional olive green, toffee and the evening blues. The details include clear reference to sporty styles, such as socks, welts and neon contrasts. As for the accessories, this season Baum und Pferdgarten has included a collection of handbags in polka and square prints.

Image Courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Week.