Sporty Summer – Fashion Editorial

buy soma
Jacket – Carite Sport – Neon Pink Maxi Dress – WHIITE Shoes – Shoe the bear – Orange & Purple
Top – Occupied – Black Bikini – Hummel – Black Cap – Oill – Black & Gold Bomber Jacket – Stylepit – Leopard Print Sports Bra – Carite Sport – Neon Orange Shorts – Gina Tricot – Neon Pink Shoes – Shoe the bear – Orange & Purple Necklace – Glitter – Copper
Top – Modström – White Pants – Hummel – Grey Shoes – Hummel – White – fall Gloves – Casall
Sports Bra – Casall Pink&Black – Fall Skirt – Gina Tricot – Neon Melon Shoes – Shoe the bear – Black Camo Head Piece – Dyrberg Kern Watch – Triwa – Purple
Shirt – Veronica B. Vallenes – Beige & Black Shorts – InWear – Black
Top & Pants – Bibi Chemnitz – Mint Green Bikini – Hummel – BlackNecklace – Gina Tricot – Fall WaterBottle – Casall
Photographer & retouch: Linus Morales / Harvest Agency
Stylist: Nomi Tuwel
Makeup Artist: Malene Windekilde – e.l.f. Cosmetics
Model: Anne E / Le Management
Fashion Assistant: Katalin Horváth
Tags: webitorial
This post was published by our previous Fashion Editor.
Have a look at this beautiful editorial, peaceful yet inspiring…
We love her style and her message. Signe Hansen is…
Contemporary footwear, accessories and apparel brand Axel Arigato opened their…
I don’t agree that
https://streetstyledenmark.wordpress.com/page/2/
Your email address will not be published.