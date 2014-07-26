buy soma

Nordic Style Magazine

Sporty Summer – Fashion Editorial

 

sporty-summer-editorial5 Top – Six Ames – Dark Blue/White Pants – Six Ames – Dark Blue/White Shoes – Monki – White Necklace – Dyrberg Kern sporty-summer-editorialOutfit left

Jacket – Carite Sport – Neon Pink Maxi Dress – WHIITE Shoes – Shoe the bear – Orange & Purple

Outfit right

Top – Occupied – Black Bikini – Hummel – Black Cap –  Oill – Black & Gold sporty-summer-editorial4 Bomber Jacket – Stylepit – Leopard Print Sports Bra – Carite Sport – Neon Orange Shorts – Gina Tricot – Neon Pink Shoes – Shoe the bear – Orange & Purple Necklace – Glitter – Copper sporty-summer-editorial3

Outfit left

Top – Modström – White Pants – Hummel – Grey Shoes – Hummel – White – fall Gloves – Casall

Outfit right

Sports Bra – Casall Pink&Black – Fall Skirt –  Gina Tricot – Neon Melon Shoes – Shoe the bear – Black Camo Head Piece – Dyrberg Kern Watch – Triwa – Purple

Featured image:
Outfit left

Shirt – Veronica B. Vallenes – Beige & Black Shorts – InWear – Black

Outfit right

Top & Pants – Bibi Chemnitz – Mint Green Bikini – Hummel – BlackNecklace – Gina Tricot – Fall WaterBottle – Casall

 

Photographer & retouch: Linus Morales / Harvest Agency
Stylist: Nomi Tuwel
Makeup Artist: Malene Windekilde – e.l.f. Cosmetics
Model: Anne E / Le Management
Fashion Assistant: Katalin Horváth

Tags:

Nomi Tuwel

This post was published by our previous Fashion Editor.

