Nordic Style Magazine

Rafferty Law – Tiger of Sweden Campaign Video

Like father, like son…

Rafferty Law

The meaning of the saying applies perfectly in the case of the Law family. The tremendously “WANTED” by all women, Jude Law, is not only famous for his heart-breaking acting, but also making an entrance into the fashion industry. This being said, Dior Home, picks the face for their masculine perfume really selectively and that it why, they have chosen Jude Law. Excellent choice! But the chic looking masculinity, does not apply only to the father. One of recent stories is the appearance of Jude Law’s son, Rafferty Law, in the newest campaign video from the Swedish fashion house, Tiger of Sweden. Rafferty plays a role of the rebel in the video and models even better than his father. The question remains open, until then enjoy the truly attractive Law genes.

Katalin Horvath

Katalin Horváth is a young recent fashion design graduate. She is Hungarian from Romania and she grew up in a city surrounded by mountains. To complete the Bachelor degree, Katalin moved to Denmark, where she fell in love with Scandinavia. Completely passionate about design, fashion and big city life, her dream is to have her own fashion label one day. Katalin is a dynamic individual, enthusiastic and appreciative towards art and supports the sustainable lifestyle.

7 Discussions on
“Rafferty Law – Tiger of Sweden Campaign Video”

