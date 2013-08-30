Busnel SS14: Stockholm Fashion Week

buy soma
Busnel is an old French-Swedish brand known for their classic wool cardigans of impeccable quality. It was huge in the 70’s and has for decades been the obvious choice for ladies with a classic taste. In 2009, the company felt the need to attract a younger audience and Marina Kereklidou, well-known stylist and designer, was hired as designer.
The SS14 collection is called ”Colonial Lifestyle” and inspiration comes from the age of French colonialism at the turn of the 20th century. The inspiration has been interpreted into a collection of knitted safari jackets, small white collars, A-line shapes, lace dresses and blouses, and cuffs in the classic Busnel stripe. Colors vary from white, off-white, gold, powder pink, pebble and of course marine.
To name a collection “Colonial Lifestyle” is quite controversial in this age of post-colonial awareness. But, it is an established style, especially when it comes to interior design and furniture and I guess it’s possible to like the style without supporting the ideas of colonialism.
The Busnel woman is a woman of perfection, and the collection will definitely find it’s way to both old and new customers who appreciate a classic, beautiful and modern style built on the highest quality wool and silk materials.
Photos by Kristian Löveborg www.mbfw.se
See the collection here.
Anna is a Swedish freelance writer and cultural studies student. Her main subjects are fashion theory and literature. She lives in Stockholm, loves flea markets and gets inspired by kids and old ladies. She collects clothes, fabrics and books and used to have a vintageshop named Mint & Vintage.
