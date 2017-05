The Bibi Chemnitz Spring/Summer 2014 collection calls for “Limited Beauty“. The inspiration comes from the early 90’s hip-hop and basketball scenes, which was clearly visible throughout the fashion show held in the City Hall of Copenhagen. The signature look of the Bibi Chemnitz fashion brand is the sporty style and this thread is also followed in the summer collection. Big lettered logo prints are present on sweatshirts, which are combined with oversized t-shirts and shorts. The color choice has a fresh touch to it, consisting of black, blue, white, grey and mint hints. The boys are always ready for action, playing a basket ball game on the streets, while the girls look sporty and sexy in the same time, going out for boys-hunting. The music matched perfectly with the atmosphere of the collection, playing hits from the 90’s hip-hop and techno music styles.

Check out the NordicStyle must have outfits:

Photo credit: Copenhagen Fashion Week