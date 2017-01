The Norwegian label BIK BOK has proudly announced their collaboration with the style icons Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen.

They will design three collections in this collaboration for Autumn 2013. The collections will reflect Mary Kate and Ashley’s vision with inspiration from ruling trends with the Scandinavian “It girl” as a role model.

The Olsen sisters have done amazing job with their brand The Row and there is no doubt that their collections for BIK BOK will waited for with much anticipation.

Further information will be released soon.